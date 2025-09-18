SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
OPINION

Once upon a gown

Once upon a gown
Published on

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who will be the fairest at the Best Dressed ball?

The Best Dressed Women of the Philippines (BDWP) Gala 2025 is back and ready to honor a new batch of deserving awardees on 22 September at Shangri-La the Fort.

22nd on the 22nd? Seems lucky to me. As always, what awaits is a gorgeous blend of fashion, philanthropy and celebration. A night of fabulous gowns, flawless beauty and unparalleled purpose. It’s one of the most anticipated society events, after all. Beyond that, the proceeds always benefit the Philippine Cancer Society. Some of the country’s titans are joining as sponsors and partners, generously sharing their resources and time for the BDWP’s mission. It includes the likes of PAGCOR, San Miguel Foundation, SM Investments Corporation and many more. It’s beautiful to see so many coming together for a great cause.

I can’t wait to meet this year’s newly awarded beauties — an advanced warm welcome to the BDWP family to you. Another thing I look forward to is seeing which ladies are wearing their dress dreams come true. I heard four lovely ladies purchased breathtaking gowns — each worth P1 million by the world-renowned Michael Cinco. Cheers to the future awardees, and to the new guard of BDWP!

Angola Consul Helen Ong, founder of BDWP.
Angola Consul Helen Ong, founder of BDWP.
Hall of Fame Shy Tan.
Hall of Fame Shy Tan.Photographs by AGILE ZAMORA for DAILY TRIBUNE
Julie Anne Flores, founder and CEO of consulting service company Perlas ng Silangan.
Julie Anne Flores, founder and CEO of consulting service company Perlas ng Silangan.
Stacey Alog
Stacey Alog
Maybelle Padillo
Maybelle Padillo
Jessie Maloles
Jessie Maloles
Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro
Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro
PIA Yanson, socio-civic entrepreneur, philanthropist and fashion icon.
PIA Yanson, socio-civic entrepreneur, philanthropist and fashion icon.
MARIE Antoinette Ngo, vice president and COO of Nisce Skin Medispa.
MARIE Antoinette Ngo, vice president and COO of Nisce Skin Medispa.
Vivian Caramba
Vivian Caramba
Alexia Nuñez
Alexia Nuñez
Dr. Hazel Suansing Delfin, pulmonologist with clinics in Cebu and Bacolod.
Dr. Hazel Suansing Delfin, pulmonologist with clinics in Cebu and Bacolod.
Rep. Linabelle Villarica, congressional representative of the 4th district of Bulacan.
Rep. Linabelle Villarica, congressional representative of the 4th district of Bulacan.
Best Dressed Women Philippines 2025
BDWP Gala Shangri-La
Michael Cinco gowns

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph