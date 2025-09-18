Once upon a gown

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who will be the fairest at the Best Dressed ball?

The Best Dressed Women of the Philippines (BDWP) Gala 2025 is back and ready to honor a new batch of deserving awardees on 22 September at Shangri-La the Fort.

22nd on the 22nd? Seems lucky to me. As always, what awaits is a gorgeous blend of fashion, philanthropy and celebration. A night of fabulous gowns, flawless beauty and unparalleled purpose. It’s one of the most anticipated society events, after all. Beyond that, the proceeds always benefit the Philippine Cancer Society. Some of the country’s titans are joining as sponsors and partners, generously sharing their resources and time for the BDWP’s mission. It includes the likes of PAGCOR, San Miguel Foundation, SM Investments Corporation and many more. It’s beautiful to see so many coming together for a great cause.

I can’t wait to meet this year’s newly awarded beauties — an advanced warm welcome to the BDWP family to you. Another thing I look forward to is seeing which ladies are wearing their dress dreams come true. I heard four lovely ladies purchased breathtaking gowns — each worth P1 million by the world-renowned Michael Cinco. Cheers to the future awardees, and to the new guard of BDWP!