Norala town mayor denies flood control deal offer

KORONADAL CITY — Mayor Clemente Fedoc of Norala, South Cotabato, says he refused an alleged offer of P500 million to P1 billion for a flood control project, claiming the deal raised red flags and could damage public trust.

During a radio interview, Fedoc said he received a call during the recent campaign period from a person who claimed to be connected with Malacañang. The caller repeatedly urged him to accept the project in exchange for the large sum.

“Someone introduced themselves to me from Malacañang and offered P500 million to P1 billion for a flood control project,” Fedoc said.

“This person kept bothering me, but I just ignored them because I was busy with the campaign then,” he added.

The mayor said he was told that only about 30 percent of the funds would go to the local government, while the rest lacked a clear allocation. He said this lack of accountability was the main reason he declined the offer. Fedoc also claimed that another mayor in South Cotabato’s third district received a similar proposal.

Fedoc, who did not identify the person who made the offer, said he was initially tempted by the amount but ultimately chose to prioritize transparent governance. When asked if he would testify before the Independent Commission on Infrastructure, he said he was prepared to do so.