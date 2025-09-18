Nikki Huang, Max Collins bare beauty must-haves

Nikki Huang, heiress to luxury department store chain Rustan’s, curates her beauty insider favorites — a a mix of everyday care and luxury indulgence.

Among her must-haves are L’Occitane Almond Body Butter, Malin+Goetz SPF15 Lip Balm, Shiseido Urban Sunscreen SPF50, Diptyque’s Eucalyptus Candle and Tom Ford’s Soleil Blanc Body Oil.

Actress Max Collins also revealed her beauty must-haves, highlighting a balance of elegance and everyday essentials.

She swears by Tom Ford’s Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil, Tom Ford Lip Color in Indian Rose, Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Lipstick, the iconic NARS Orgasm Blush and Guerlain’s Terracotta Bronzer.

Nikki and Max were among the VIPs at the recent Rustan’s Beauty Addict held last 13 September in Rustan’s Makati.

Titled “Beauty Addict: Decoded,” the iconic beauty celebration took on a futuristic theme, showcasing sleek installations, dimensional lighting and upbeat DJ sets to encapsulate the dynamic future of beauty.