NBI dismantles illegal mining sites in Davao de Oro

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has launched a simultaneous operation against illegal mining activities in Purok Lanipga and Purok Mandaupan, both located in Barangay Bahi, Marasugan, Davao de Oro.

The operation, led by the NBI-Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-SEMRO) in coordination with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Region XI, was conducted with support from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Authorities acted on reports of illegal mining in the area and discovered abandoned sites equipped with bunkers and tunnels, pointing to recent activity. The team successfully dismantled the sites and seized various mining equipment along with numerous sacks of copper and mineral ores.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago commended the efforts of NBI-SEMRO agents and acknowledged the MGB’s vital role in the operation. He also thanked the AFP and PNP for their support.