MUJI celebrates milestone with 10th Philippine store in Greenhills

This new location joins MUJI's growing roster of branches, which includes SM Mall of Asia, Glorietta, SM North EDSA, Greenbelt, Uptown Mall BGC, Shangri-La Plaza, Festival Mall, and Power Plant Rockwell.

In celebration of the launch, the first 500 customers were treated to an exclusive promo: a limited-edition “My Bag Design” tote and one complimentary engraving service, provided they made a minimum single-receipt purchase of P2,500. Customers lined up outside the new store, eager to be among the first to explore the space, which features MUJI’s signature clean lines, open shelving, and calming neutral tones reflective of the brand’s philosophy of simplicity and sustainability.

Situated in one of Metro Manila’s most beloved shopping districts, the new Greenhills location brings MUJI’s curated selection of apparel, home goods, stationery, travel essentials, and eco-conscious products closer to residents of San Juan and neighboring cities.

The store showcases MUJI’s latest global collections, as well as customer favorites tailored for the local market. With increasing interest in minimalist living and sustainable choices, the brand is expected to attract both loyal customers and curious first-time shoppers.

With a solid foothold in the Philippines and a rapidly growing fan base, MUJI’s expansion continues to signal a shift toward thoughtful consumption and timeless design—principles that are finding deeper roots in Filipino homes and lifestyles.

MUJI Greenhills is now officially open to the public at Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan City. Store hours follow regular mall operating schedules.