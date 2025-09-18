MPD’s Drug Enforcement Unit faces more trouble

Operatives of the Manila Police District (MPD) District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) involved in allegations of extortion and misconduct are in for more trouble, as the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) reported Thursday that the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office has referred the drug case they filed against their accusers for further investigation.

“Ibig sabihin pinalaya sila (the two drug suspects arrested by MPD-DEU) dahil kulang sa ebidensiya,” National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Vice Chairperson Atty. Rafael Calinisan said in a press conference at the Commission’s headquarters in Quezon City, after one of the alleged drug suspects the said police officers arrested went to the agency to bolster their claim that their arrests were illegal.

Nicole Owen Sollesa, one of the two alleged drug suspects arrested by MPD-DEU, said he happened to see his friend, fellow Grab delivery rider Chester Dumaran, at a milk tea store in Balik-Balik, Manila and stopped to speak with him after a long time apart. Moments later, armed men in civilian clothes allegedly seized them and forced them into two separate vehicles.

"Inikot-ikot po kami habang binubugbog at tinatakot na papatayin. Kinuha ang aking cellephone at P10, 000 na sinahod ko sa Grab. Pilit pinapa-amin," Sollesa told the media, adding that his motorcycle was also taken by the armed men, later on identified as MPD-DEU operatives.

Dumaran, who was the first to seek NAPOLCOM’s help, said that he and Sollesa were arrested by seven operatives in Sampaloc, Manila on 9 September 2025. According to him, he and his friend were allegedly handcuffed and detained from 3:00 PM until nearly 1:00 AM the following day. He managed to escape but claimed that the officers took P9,000 from his GCash account and allegedly seized his companion’s motorcycle.

While the victims alleged extortion and illegal detention, the report dated 10 September 2025 stated that the two men had been arrested on drug-related charges, as claimed by MPD-DEU operatives who took them. However, Calinisan said that on 11 September, the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office referred the case for further investigation, freeing Sollesa, as Dumaran was able to escape from the custody of the MPD-DEU operatives on the night they were arrested and immediately sought NAPOLCOM’s assistance.

"Even assuming that (they might be involved in drugs). Di pa rin tama ang pagkaka-aresto. Klarong klaro ito. Di dapat ganun, di ito gawain ng upright na pulis," Calinisan said. "Kaya nakaka-asar. Panahon ng paglilinis ng ating gobyerno. Ang ating Philippine National Police Chief (Nartatez) naglilinis ng PNP. Dapat mahinto na ang mga ganito. Walang puwang ang mga abusadong pulis sa PNP."

Calinisan said the complaint filed by Sollesa and Dumaran is now before the Commission en banc, with a resolution expected soon. The administrative charges include grave misconduct, grave irregularity in the performance of duty, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.