Maya Bank teams up with Atome on P2.75-B digital credit push

Maya Bank, the Philippines’ leading digital bank, has partnered with Singapore-based Atome in a P2.75 billion loan channeling initiative aimed at expanding access to responsible credit for Filipino consumers.

The collaboration underscores Maya Bank’s growing role in powering the country’s digital financial ecosystem, combining payments, deposits, savings, and lending in one platform.

“We are delighted to work with Atome in expanding credit access for more Filipinos. This collaboration leverages digital technology to bring fast, secure, and responsible financing into the hands of underserved customers, helping them build financial confidence and long-term resilience,” Maya Bank president Angelo Madrid said.

Through the partnership, Maya Bank will provide the credit backbone for Atome’s flexible financing products in the country, supporting millions of Filipinos seeking alternative lending options.

Christian Quiros, Atome Philippines President and Country General Manager, said the tie-up aligns with Atome’s mission of using technology to broaden financial inclusion.

“Together, we are expanding access to responsible, risk-managed, and transparent flexible payment options that make more products and services truly ‘Available-To-Me’ for millions of Filipinos,” Quiros said.

Launched in 2022, Maya Bank has positioned itself as the country’s top digital bank, driving innovation in both consumer and enterprise banking through the Maya app, Maya Business, and Maya Center.

Atome, founded in Singapore in 2019, is Southeast Asia’s largest digital finance platform. It has served over four million Filipinos through Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and other financing solutions, and has processed more than US$2 billion in Gross Merchandise Volume across the region in 2024.

The partnership marks another step in Maya Bank’s efforts to deliver inclusive, technology-driven financial services for Filipino households and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).