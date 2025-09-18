Marcos signs laws upgrading schools in Leyte, Rizal, and Sorsogon

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed into law four education measures aimed at expanding access to quality public education across the provinces of Leyte, Rizal, and Sorsogon.

The newly signed laws include the creation of new national high schools and the conversion of elementary schools into integrated institutions, broadening educational opportunities for students in these regions.

Republic Act (RA) 12256 establishes the Doos del Norte National High School in Hindang, Leyte, while RA 12258 creates the Tanay National Science High School in Rizal. These two newly established schools are expected to serve growing student populations and support specialized science education.

In Sorsogon, two existing elementary schools will be converted into integrated schools. RA 12257 transforms Alegria Elementary School in Barcelona into the Alegria Integrated School, and RA 12259 converts Patag Elementary School in Irosin into the Patag Integrated School. Integrated schools offer both elementary and secondary education, allowing for a more seamless learning experience for students.

The laws also mandate the transfer of all personnel, assets, liabilities, and records from the former elementary schools to the new integrated institutions.

Marcos has directed the Department of Education (DepEd) to operationalize the newly created and upgraded schools. Funding will be sourced from the annual General Appropriations Act to ensure the institutions are properly staffed and equipped. DepEd is also required to draft and implement the necessary rules and regulations within 90 days of the laws’ effectivity.

The laws were signed on 5 September 2025 and will take effect 15 days after their publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.