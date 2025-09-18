Marcos aids fire victims, inks disaster response law

President Ferdinand Marcos on Thursday visited the victims of the fire that engulfed Happy Land in Tondo, Manila, where around 2,200 families were displaced and 1,657 structures were destroyed.

Each family received P15,109 in cash aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) emergency cash transfer program, along with family food packs and hygiene kits.

Marcos said the assistance, coupled with the presence of medical teams, was meant to address the immediate needs of the evacuees while keeping them from getting sick in the cramped shelters.

The President also trumpeted the newly signed Republic Act 12287, or the Declaration of State of Imminent Disaster Act, which empowers the government to take anticipatory measures before a calamity strikes.

“This law ensures government action even before disaster strikes. We will not just wait for lives and homes to be lost — we will prepare and act in advance,” he said.

The President noted that the measure would allow the national and local governments to pre-position resources, implement pre-emptive evacuations, and provide relief before disasters worsen.

Under the law, the President may declare a State of Imminent Disaster in barangay clusters, municipalities, cities, provinces and regions upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Local chief executives are also authorized to declare such a state through executive orders, based on Regional DRRM Council assessments.

The NDRRMC or its regional counterparts must first conduct a pre-disaster risk assessment in anticipation of a highly probable disaster with projected catastrophic impacts.

The forecasted hazard must be classified as severe, and the assessment should allow at least three days of lead time, extendable to five, to carry out interventions.

Once declared, DRRM councils can mobilize and preposition response teams, order forced evacuations, distribute food and non-food items, safeguard agriculture and the food supply, and implement health and safety measures.

If the projected impacts fail to materialize, councils are required to recommend the lifting of the declaration.

Local government units must also integrate anticipatory action measures into their programs and allocate resources from their DRRM funds. The NDRRMC will issue implementing rules and guidelines within 60 days of the law’s effectivity.

The President also visited the Walang Gutom Kitchen (WGK) in Pasay City, one of the DSWD’s flagship programs against hunger.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the President wanted to personally check on the operations of the food bank–soup kitchen, which serves breakfast and lunch daily.

“The President has made it mission number one of the DSWD to end hunger, and this kitchen is part of achieving that goal,” Gatchalian said.

Marcos rolled up his sleeves during the visit, donned a red cap and apron with his initials “PBBM,” as he joined staff in preparing and serving meals.

Plates of rice, meat, noodles, vegetables, soup and fruit were distributed to families and individuals present, with Marcos sharing lunch and laughter with the beneficiaries.

The President also shared slices of cake prepared by the DSWD for his 68th birthday. Its design featured the “Walang Gutom” logo and a Hunger Tracker graph.

Since its launch in December 2024, WGK has served more than 152,000 meals to over 108,000 individuals. On Thursday, 164 beneficiaries were served.