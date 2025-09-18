Manilyn Reynes shares throwback with Ricky Martin, Menudo

Actress-singer Manilyn Reynes took fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared rare throwback photos with international Latin superstar Ricky Martin and members of the iconic Puerto Rican boy group Menudo.

“Sino ang nahibang sa Menudo dati? Uy, aminin niyo, haha!” Manilyn teased in her caption, recalling the frenzy that surrounded the group during their glory days.

The photos show Manilyn beaming beside Ricky Martin, Ruben Gomez, Sergio Gonzales, and Charlie Masso—men who, at that time, were among the biggest teen heartthrobs in the world.

For Manilyn, it was more than just a fan encounter—it was a snapshot of youth, music, and an unforgettable chapter in showbiz history.