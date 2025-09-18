LTO revokes, perpetually bans ex-DPWH officials over fake licenses

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Thursday said it has revoked the driver’s licenses of Henry Alcantara and Brice Hernandez, two dismissed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) employees linked to the ongoing investigation into anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan.

LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II, said the agency not only revoked their licenses but also perpetually disqualified them from applying for any driver’s license.

“The driver’s license of both Mr. Alcantara and Mr. Hernandez are revoked and they are perpetually disqualified from being granted any kind of driver’s license,” Mendoza said.

He added that both were fined P3,000 each for a case of Imitation and False Representation under Section 31 of Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

“This is proof of our strong stand against using any documents, or falsifying any document being issued by the LTO. Talagang hahabulin namin kayo,” Mendoza said.

Acting Department of Transportation Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez earlier directed the LTO to probe revelations during a Senate hearing that Alcantara and Hernandez used falsified licenses to gamble in casinos. Alcantara admitted to using a fake driver’s license under the name Joseph Castro Villegas, which was later confirmed by a casino where he had applied for membership in the Reward Circle. The same casino also confirmed that Hernandez applied using another falsified license under the name Marvin Santos de Guzman.

In its decision, the LTO said the evidence showed both Alcantara and Hernandez knowingly used fake licenses, making them liable under Section 27 (a) of R.A. 4136 for being “Improper Persons to Operate a Motor Vehicle.” Their licenses were also placed under alarm.

“Magsilbing aral sana ito sa ating mga kababayan ng inyong kakaharapin kung tutuluran ninyo ang maling gawain na ito,” Mendoza said, adding that the action is in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directive to strictly enforce transportation laws, including those against fake licenses that compromise road safety.