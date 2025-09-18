LTFRB says Day 1 of transport strike causes minimal disruption

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Thursday said the first day of the three-day nationwide transport strike had only minimal disruption. LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III said that while commuters braced for possible delays and chaos, they moved through the day with the deployment of augmentation vehicles from different government agencies.

From the early hours of the morning until evening rush hour, Guadiz said his personal monitoring showed that coordination with transport cooperatives, law enforcement agencies, and local government units ensured that no commuter was left stranded on the road. Chokepoints and swift response teams, according to Guadiz, were also part of the contingency plan.

“Our duty is to the riding public. Strikes must never paralyze the lives of ordinary Filipinos,” Guadiz emphasized, as he led his team from command centers to field monitoring posts.

Observers hailed Guadiz’s proactive approach, noting how the LTFRB under his command demonstrated foresight and efficiency. Guadiz’s hands-on leadership reassured the public that the government was firmly in control, protecting workers, students, and daily commuters from the crippling effects of the strike.

Public confidence was evident — schools and offices reported normal attendance, and business districts functioned as usual. Commuters expressed relief and even surprise that what was expected to be a day of hardship turned into a showcase of government preparedness and resolve.

The successful first day delivered a clear message: while transport groups may assert their right to strike, the welfare of millions of commuters remains the top priority and is safeguarded. With two more days of the strike ahead, Guadiz vowed to remain vigilant.

“We will not let our commuters suffer. Our team will continue working round-the-clock to guarantee safe and reliable mobility for the public," he said.