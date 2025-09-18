Lopez orders dismantling of PNR stations to fast-track NSCR project

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez ordered the immediate dismantling of Philippine National Railways (PNR) stations between Sta. Mesa, Manila, and Cabuyao, Laguna, to give way to the construction of the Manila-Laguna segment of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project.

Lopez’s directive follows the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to fast-track big-ticket transportation projects to ease the burden of commuters.

“The dismantling of the 10 PNR stations in the said section will be simultaneously done. This is the only way for the project to push through. But we are urging the local government units to help us on this,” Lopez said Thursday during the demolition of a PNR station in Cabuyao.

Other dismantled PNR stations included the Alabang Station, which was supervised by Undersecretary for Railways Timothy John Batan and Muntinlupa Mayor Rozzano Rufino Biazon, while Assistant Secretary Eddan Macabulos oversaw the demolition of the Bicutan Station.

Other stations that were demolished are Blumentritt, Sucat, Muntinlupa, Biñan, San Pedro, Sta. Rosa, and Mamatid stations.

Meanwhile, Lopez said that issues on right-of-way in the southern section of the NSCR would be resolved by 2026.

The 147.26-kilometer elevated railway line of the NSCR is expected to be fully operational by 2032, easing the travel time of about 800,000 commuters across Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and CALABARZON.

The operation of the Malolos-Valenzuela segment is targeted to begin by 2027, while the Malolos-Clark segment is expected to be functional by 2028.