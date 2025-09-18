Licab town suffers ‘Mirasol,’ ‘Nando’ onslaught

Continuous rain from tropical depressions “Mirasol” and “Nando” submerged parts of Licab, Nueva Ecija, in floodwater Thursday morning.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported that the flooding began around 5 a.m. when the Labong River in Barangay Villarosa reached a “red level,” overflowing its banks and affecting nearby villages.

By 8:30 a.m., the Licab-Victoria Road was impassable for light vehicles, with officials advising motorists to find alternate routes.

The flooding occurred despite a recently completed P96.5-million flood control project along the Labong River. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed the 514-linear-meter structure in April 2023.

According to the DPWH, the town is a “catch basin” for contiguous communities, making it prone to inundation.

The newly constructed structure is part of a larger multi-year program that has allocated P416 million to build 3.33 kilometers of protective walls since 2016.

The effects of the tropical depressions were also felt in Aurora province, where “Mirasol” made landfall Wednesday, causing widespread flooding in Casiguran.

Some areas, including the indigenous community of Sitio Mainit, were submerged in waist-deep water after the Casiguran River overflowed. The Casiguran-Dilasag Road was impassable in some sections due to high waters.

In response, the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Central Luzon announced the suspension of classes and work in several municipalities across Aurora and Nueva Ecija on Wednesday.

Officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and prepared as the storms continue to affect the area.