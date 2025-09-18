Leyte, Rizal, Sorsogon schools get upgrade

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed four new education laws aimed at improving access to quality public education in the provinces of Leyte, Rizal and Sorsogon.

The legislation establishes two new national high schools and converts two elementary schools into integrated institutions, which will offer both elementary and secondary education.

Republic Act 12256 creates the Doos del Norte National High School in Hindang, Leyte, while Republic Act 12258 establishes the Tanay National Science High School in Rizal.

The two new high schools are expected to serve growing student populations, with the Tanay school focusing on specialized science education.

In Sorsogon, two schools will become integrated institutions. Republic Act 12257 converts Alegria Elementary School in Barcelona to Alegria Integrated School, and Republic Act 12259 converts Patag Elementary School in Irosin to Patag Integrated School.

The new laws also mandate the transfer of all personnel, assets and records from the former schools to the new institutions.

The Department of Education has been tasked with implementing the new laws and creating the necessary rules and regulations within 90 days.

Funding for the schools will be sourced from the annual General Appropriations Act.