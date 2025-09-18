Kirk Bondad shines at Mister International 2025

Representing the Philippines with regal strength and cultural pride, Kirk Bondad, Mister International Philippines 2025, unveiled his breathtaking National Costume titled “Haring Perlas ng Silanganan” (King of the Pearl of the Orient).

Designed by acclaimed couturier Patrick Isorena, the ensemble radiates opulence and symbolism. Draped in gilded armor and crowned with luminous detailing, the costume transforms Bondad into the very embodiment of the nation—majestic, resilient, and timeless. Every jewel, every pearl, and every intricate embellishment pays homage to the Philippines’ legacy as the Pearl of the Orient Seas, a country celebrated not only for its natural beauty but also for the strength and spirit of its people.

The golden hues represent abundance and triumph, while the armor elements echo the bravery of Filipino warriors who defended their land across generations. Standing tall in this masterpiece, Bondad evokes the image of a modern-day monarch whose crown is not merely ornamental, but a symbol of history, culture, and unyielding pride.

Captured through the lens of Ahleks Fusilero Photography, with grooming by Keiv Torres, hair styling by Pj Nulud, and shoes by Jose Joaquin Bragais, the look elevates Kirk Bondad into a striking vision of pageantry at its finest.

As Mister International 2025 approaches, Bondad’s national costume is more than a showpiece—it is a statement: that the Philippines’ greatest treasure will always be its people, shining like pearls across the world stage.