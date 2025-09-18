Jessica Sanchez advances to the AGT Season 20 finals

It’s the moment every AGT fan has been waiting for — the results of the America’s Got Talent Season 20 semifinals. 11 acts gave their all on stage, but only six earned the nation’s votes to secure a spot in the finals. Among those who triumphed is powerhouse vocalist Jessica Sanchez, proving once again why her name is synonymous with vocal excellence and resilience.

A voice that captivates America

From the moment she stepped onto the AGT stage, Jessica Sanchez reminded audiences of her extraordinary gift — an unmistakable voice that can fill arenas and touch hearts in equal measure. Already celebrated for her unforgettable run on American Idol, Jessica has now shown a new generation why she remains one of the most formidable talents of her era. Her semifinal performance drew a standing ovation, with judges praising her control, emotional depth, and ability to make every song feel like her own.

Advancing with the best

Joining Jessica in the finals are fellow semifinal winners Chris Turner, Jourdan Blue, Leo High School Choir, LightWire, and Sirca Marea. They complete the Top 10 finalists alongside Golden Buzzer standouts: rappers Micah Palace (Judge Simon Cowell’s pick) and Mama Duke (Judge Mel B.’s choice), dance sensation Team Recycled (Judge Howie Mandel’s pick), and soulful singer-songwriter Steve Ray Ladson (Judge Sofía Vergara’s pick).

One step away from history

With the finals just around the corner, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The million-dollar prize and the opportunity to headline in Las Vegas await—but for Jessica Sanchez, it’s more than a competition. It’s about showing the world the journey of an artist who never stopped believing in her craft, and whose voice continues to inspire across cultures and generations.

As the lights dim and the curtain rises on the finals, all eyes are on Jessica Sanchez. Could this be her moment of ultimate triumph? Fans across America certainly believe so.