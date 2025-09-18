JBC moves Ombudsman deliberations to 6 October

Once again, the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has reset deliberations on the vacant Ombudsman position from 19 September to 6 October 2025.

Under the Constitution, the President has three months from the date of the vacancy to appoint a new Ombudsman.

On 27 July 2025, the Ombudsman position was vacated following the retirement of Samuel Martires; thus, under the law, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. must make an appointment by 25 October.

President Marcos recently named Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Dante Vargas as the acting Ombudsman.

The JBC is constitutionally mandated to screen nominees for judicial appointments.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Spokesperson Atty. Camille L. Ting, in response to queries from the media, said, “The schedule of the JBC deliberations is being adjusted to allow more time for the new Senate Committee on Justice Chairperson, Senator Francis Pangilinan, to review the application documents. This adjustment covers not only the Ombudsman post but also other vacancies currently being processed by the JBC.”

There are 17 legal professionals, including incumbent and retired justices of the Supreme Court (SC) and the Sandiganbayan, as well as top government officials, who have submitted their applications to the JBC to become the next Ombudsman.

In a list the JBC furnished to the Office of the Ombudsman, among those vying for the post are Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, SC Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan, retired SC Associate Justice Mario Lopez, Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Geraldine Faith Econg, and Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Michael Frederick Musngi.

Others applying for the post are Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice Bautista Gler Corpin Jr., retired CA Associate Justice and incumbent Philippine Postal Corp. chairman Stephen Cruz, Daraga, Albay Municipal Trial Court Judge Jason Rodenas, and retired Laoag City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Judge Benjamin Turgano.

Also among the applicants are former Bureau of Internal Revenue commissioner Kim Jacinto-Henares, former Commission on Audit chairman and incumbent Philippine Competition Commission chairman Michael Aguinaldo, Commission on Human Rights commissioner Beda Epres, Deputy Executive Secretary Lisa Logan, Department of the Interior and Local Government Undersecretary for External, Legal and Legislative Affairs Romeo Benitez, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office chairman and retired Marikina RTC Judge Felix Reyes, PDP Laban secretary-general Melvin Matibag, and Jonie Caroche, a member of the Philippine National Police–Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group.