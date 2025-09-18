Janella Salvador opens up about co-parenting with Markus Paterson

Actress Janella Salvador spoke candidly about navigating co-parenting with her former partner, actor Markus Paterson.

“Honestly, it’s a struggle pa rin talaga every day,” she admitted, reflecting on the challenges of raising their son Jude as young parents. “Adjustments talaga eh, parang compromise. You would have to really work through it.”

According to Janella, Jude is mostly with her now since Markus is currently based in the UK for work. “Now kasi, Jude most of the time is with me because his dad is in the UK. So he’s working there and every now and then he would call up Jude. Dati kasi he was here eh, then he would borrow Jude for the weekend.”

Despite the distance and challenges, Janella emphasized the importance of making things work for their child.