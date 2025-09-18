Imee opposes BARMM poll suspension

Senator Imee Marcos on Thursday, 18 September, expressed strong opposition to the suspension of preparations for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliamentary elections, stressing that the Commission on Elections (Comelec)'s actions appear inconsistent and warrant public scrutiny.

Marcos made the statement after the Comelec en banc ordered on 17 September the suspension of all preparations for the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections scheduled on 13 October, following a temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by the Supreme Court (SC).

However, the senator clarified that the TRO recently issued by the SC is limited to the matter of redistricting and does not prohibit the holding of the BARMM elections themselves.

“Why is Comelec in such a hurry not to hold the BARMM elections? The TRO issued by the Supreme Court is not on the BARMM elections, rather, it is only on the redistricting,” Marcos stressed.

"Comelec already said that it has decided not to implement the redistricting. The SC's TRO provides Comelec with legal cover to stick to its course of action," she explained.

Marcos also questioned why the poll body that suddenly halted preparations for the BARMM elections, supposedly set for October, while continuing preparations for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, which will be held next year.

She emphasized that holding the BARMM elections on schedule is vital to sustaining peace in Mindanao, "The people of BARMM have long waited for self-determination and stability."

"We must not let confusion or the vested interests of hidden forces take away the Mindanaoan people's right to choose their leaders,” she added.

The suspension will remain in effect until the TRO is lifted or until the SC issues a final ruling on the case.