ICTSI Honduras unit launches CA-4’s first port sustainability report

Operadora Portuaria Centroamericana (OPC), the Honduras subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), has released its first sustainability report, becoming the first port in Honduras and the CA-4 region (Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua) to do so.

Prepared under the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework and covering 2022–2024, the report is aimed at investors, global clients, and multilaterals as a transparent account of the terminal’s environmental, social, and governance performance.

“Our sustainability report provides clear and verifiable account of OPC’s social, environmental and economic performance, along with the impacts on communities and the environment,” explains Evelyn Leiva, OPC chief corporate social responsibility & sustainability officer. “With this milestone, OPC reaffirms its role not only as a port operator, but as a committed partner in sustainable development for Honduras and Central America.”

Highlights include a 10,200-square-meter solar installation generating 1.6 MWp of clean power; community initiatives such as Cascos Naranja alongside education, health, and inclusion projects; and multiple certifications — ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 and BASC — plus compliance with IMDG and ISPS codes. OPC also cited industry recognition, including the Organization of American States’ 2016 Maritime Award of the Americas for its use of technology in safety and environmental inspections.

OPC said the report underscores a workplace culture centered on respect, safety, diversity, and employee well-being, and aligns its efforts with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Management added that formal sustainability reporting strengthens Honduras’ appeal for nearshoring and public-private partnerships by projecting operational stability and corporate accountability.

OPC has operated Honduras’ specialized container and cargo terminal under a concession awarded in 2013. It is the only port in the CA-4 region that enables containers loaded at the Honduran gateway to arrive at U.S. ports pre-checked with a lower risk rating — reducing clearance time and costs at destination.