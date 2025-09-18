ICTSI Honduras sets regional benchmark with 1st sustainability report

Operadora Portuaria Centroamericana (OPC), International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s subsidiary in Honduras continues to set the standard for ports in the country and the CA-4 region with the launch of its inaugural sustainability report.

OPC is the first port in Honduras and the region to publish such a document.

Said OPC sustainability report embodies the company’s commitment to transparency, credibility and accountability before investors, global clients and multilateral organizations.

The report was prepared using the internationally recognized Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) methodology, covering the period from 2022 to 2024.

“Our sustainability report provides clear and verifiable account of OPC’s social, environmental and economic performance, along with the impacts on communities and the environment,” explains Evelyn Leiva, OPC chief corporate social responsibility and sustainability officer.

Milestone

“With this milestone, OPC reaffirms its role not only as a port operator, but as a committed partner in sustainable development for Honduras and Central America.”

Key report highlights include Clean Energy Investment involving the Installation of 10,200 square meters of solar panels, generating 1.6 MWp of clean energy and significantly reducing OPC’s carbon footprint; Community Impact Initiatives such as Cascos Naranja (Orange Helmets), which is focused on improving the quality of life of neighboring communities, alongside projects in education, health and inclusion; Operational Excellence manifested in certifications under ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, and BASC standards, as well as compliance with IMDG and ISPS Codes, reinforcing OPC’s commitment to safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and Industry Recognition, with OPC receiving the 2016 Maritime Award of the Americas from the Organization of American States, honoring OPC’s application of technology in safety and environmental inspections.

The report also emphasizes OPC’s culture of respect, safety, diversity, and employee well-being, highlighting the company’s integrated approach to sustainability across environmental, social and governance areas.