Hundreds of Blooms gather for Akari x BINI meet-and-greet

It was a night of music, smiles, and fanfare as girl group BINI headlined the Akari x BINI Meet & Greet held on 16 September at The Enderun Tent in Bonifacio Global City.

Hundreds of fans, known as Blooms, gathered from across the country to meet the nation’s girl group face-to-face. The event also marked the grand launch of the Akari x BINI Blooming Fan Series, a limited-edition collection designed to combine style and functionality.

Fans lined up early, carrying banners and light sticks, before being welcomed with interactive activities. One of the highlights was the rare opportunity for Blooms to meet BINI up close, share stories, and take photos with the members.

The group also entertained the crowd with games and shout-outs, which many described as carrying the “family home” vibe that has endeared them to their followers.

The spotlight was also on the Akari x BINI Blooming Fans, a co-branded product that quickly became popular among attendees. Akari said the collection was created with fans in mind, blending design and utility.

Organizers said the turnout reflected the strong connection between BINI and their fans, and the collaboration with Akari highlighted the shared goal of creating meaningful experiences.

The partnership between BINI and Akari is expected to continue with more fan-centered activities in the coming months.