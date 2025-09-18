GSIS allots P1.9B for emergency loans

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has allotted an additional P1.9 billion in emergency loans for over 71,000 active members and pensioners in five areas heavily affected by the southwest monsoon (habagat), the intertropical convergence zone, and tropical storms “Crising,” “Dante” and “Emong.”

In a statement, GSIS officer-in-charge, president and general manager Juliet Bautista said the state insurer has relaxed its requirements for granting emergency loans and will release them “once a local sanggunian declares a state of calamity” upon the recommendation of the local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The deadline for filing applications is 5 October in Quintin, Pangasinan; 7 October in Sultan Kudarat; 10 October in Atok, Benguet; 27 October in Parañaque City; and 29 October in Taguig City.

“We made the process secure and convenient. Applications may be filed via the GSIS Touch mobile app,” Bautista said. She noted that 99.79 percent of applications are submitted online.

Active members working or residing in the affected areas may apply, provided they have no due and demandable GSIS loan, are not on unpaid leave, have paid premiums in the last six months, have no pending administrative or criminal case, and have a net monthly take-home pay of at least P5,000 after deductions.

Old age and disability pensioners may also apply, provided they retain at least 25 percent of their monthly pension after the loan deduction.

Qualified borrowers may avail themselves of P20,000, or up to P40,000 if they have an existing emergency loan.