Go files bill to modernize electrical engineering profession

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has paid tribute to the country’s electrical engineers for their contributions to national development, while pushing for legislation aimed at raising the standards of the profession.

In a video message for the 50th founding anniversary of the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines Inc. (IIEE) on September 15, Go lauded the group’s five decades of service.

“Limampung taon ng serbisyo at pagkakaisa – hindi biro ang ganyang tagal at patunay ito kung gaano kayo kaimportante sa pag-unlad ng ating bayan,” he said.

The senator emphasized the crucial role of electrical engineers, noting that their work goes beyond delivering power to households and facilities.

“Hindi lang kuryente ang inyong binibigay kundi liwanag at pag-asa sa bawat Pilipino,” Go said, adding that their expertise ensures safe and reliable energy systems in hospitals, schools, homes, and other vital facilities.

Go urged IIEE members to continue upholding professionalism and compassion in their work. “Malaki ang papel ninyo sa pag-unlad ng ating bayan. Ang inyong integridad at malasakit ay nagsisilbing inspirasyon hindi lamang sa inyong hanay kundi sa buong sambayanan,” he underscored.

He also linked their contributions to the operations of Malasakit Centers across the country, saying reliable infrastructure and energy systems help extend healthcare services to poor Filipinos.

“Ang inyong trabaho ay hindi lang teknikal – ito ay isang malaking ambag sa ating pangangalaga sa kapwa,” he said.

Meanwhile, Go filed Senate Bill No. 1282, or the proposed Electrical Engineering Act of 2025, on 27 August. The measure seeks to update the country’s 1995 electrical engineering law by instituting higher standards for licensure and professional regulation to align with global practices and modern technology.

“Layunin po nito mai-update na ang batas para sa electrical engineering na naisabatas noon pang 1995. Hangarin natin na mapalakas ang inyong propesyon at matiyak na patuloy tayong makakasabay sa pandaigdigang pamantayan lalo na sa teknolohiya at makabagong panahon,” he explained.

Go also called for the continued cooperation of electrical engineers in advancing public service. “Sa ating pagtutulungan, naniniwala ako na mas marami pa tayong kayang magagawa para sa ating mga kababayan,” he said.