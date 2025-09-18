Globe marks 10 years of GDay with employee tributes, volunteer service

Globe Telecom celebrated its annual GDay this year by putting the spotlight on its employees and strengthening ties with communities through volunteer work and partnerships with non-government groups.

With the theme Globe Celebrates You, the company honored the dedication of its workforce, known as Ka-Globes, while also emphasizing community service.

Leaders surprised employees with tokens of appreciation before a Thanksgiving Mass presided by Father Jerry Orbos, SVD. Across offices, workers enjoyed food booths, games, buskers, personalized GDay pins, and an interactive video booth.

In the weeks leading up to the event, employees joined the G Raffle Rush, which featured daily challenges and surprise prizes such as travel vouchers and staycations. Teams also took part in GDay Shoutouts, nominating colleagues in categories that recognized kindness and teamwork, including Team Spirit, Connector, Happy Helper, and Everyday Hero.

91.7 minutes of service

The celebration extended beyond the workplace as more than 3,000 employees dedicated 91.7 minutes of service to community initiatives with seven partner NGOs.

Some joined disaster response efforts with ABS-CBN Foundation/Sagip-Kapamilya and Save the Children, while others worked with the Ayala Foundation to prepare food packs for schoolchildren. Globe volunteers also assembled Kindness Boxes with World Vision, supported livelihood projects with Project Pearls and GROW Nanays, and partnered with Special Olympics Pilipinas to prepare athlete care kits.

Environmental initiatives included Globe’s support of Hands On Manila’s Bokashi Project, which creates eco-balls to help clean esteros in Manila.

Fundraising also played a role. Through the “T-Shirt for a Cause” initiative, employees pledged to raise P917,000 for partner beneficiaries. The effort exceeded expectations, with contributions surpassing P2 million.

‘More than a celebration’

For Globe President and CEO Carl Cruz, his first GDay as chief executive was deeply significant.

“You are the reason we are here. Every single one of you embodies the spirit of GDay, and your passion and commitment make it possible for us to serve our customers and our communities,” Cruz said. “Our employees are Globe’s greatest asset, and this celebration is more than a day of appreciation, it’s a testament to our shared purpose of care, malasakit, and innovation. Together, let’s make every day a GDay. Globe celebrates you.”

Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s chief sustainability and corporate communications officer, said the occasion marked two milestones: 10 years of 917 GDay and 10 years of Employee Volunteer Time Off.

“Your small acts of kindness combined create a resounding Globe of Good. And creating a Globe of Good is our purpose in action, it is relatable, impactful, and above all human and humane,” Crisanto said.