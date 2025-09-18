Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto confirm breakup

After months of speculation, it has now been confirmed that celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto have gone their separate ways. Both of their management agencies—Star Magic and Viva Artists Agency—released official statements to clarify the matter and appeal for respect from the public.

Star Magic’s statement

Star Magic, the talent management arm of ABS-CBN handling Gerald Anderson, issued a straightforward confirmation:

“Star Magic confirms that Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto have mutually decided to end their relationship. We request the public to respect their decision and refrain from spreading false narratives. Gerald and Julia are grateful to their fans and friends for the love and support.”

The statement underscores the couple’s mutual decision and highlights their gratitude toward fans while urging an end to unfounded rumors.

Viva Artists Agency’s statement

Meanwhile, Julia Barretto’s camp, Viva Artists Agency (VAA), echoed the same sentiment and stressed the importance of hearing the truth only from the parties involved:

“On behalf of our artist, Viva Artists Agency confirms that Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson have mutually and amicably parted ways for some time now. The circulating speculations in recent weeks regarding the reason for their breakup are unfounded and baseless. We emphasize that only information coming directly from Julia or Gerald should be regarded as accurate, as they are the primary parties involved. Any other claims are merely attempts to ride on the issue or to spread false information.”

A respectful closure

The back-to-back releases from both agencies aim to put an end to weeks of online speculation surrounding the couple’s breakup. Both Gerald and Julia are choosing privacy and respect as they move forward separately.

While fans may feel saddened by the news, the official confirmation provides clarity and allows both artists to focus on their careers and personal lives without the weight of public misinformation.