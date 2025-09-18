Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto: A timeline of their relationship

From an onscreen pairing in 2019 to years of public scrutiny, sweet milestones, and marriage speculations, Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto’s relationship has been one of the most talked-about romances in Philippine showbiz. After six years of ups and downs, both Star Magic and Viva Artists Agency confirmed on September 18, 2025, that the couple had parted ways.

Here’s a look back at their relationship journey:

2019: Beginnings and controversy

• January 2019 – Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia, her then onscreen partner and real-life boyfriend, ended their two-year relationship.

• May 2019 – Julia and Gerald Anderson were paired for the first time in the film Between Maybes. Their onscreen chemistry sparked buzz.

• June 2019 – A close friend of Julia hinted she was in love, igniting rumors that she was involved in Gerald’s breakup with Bea Alonzo.

• July 2019 – Bea Alonzo posted a cryptic Instagram message about not making the same mistake twice. Gerald admitted that he and Bea had “stopped talking” but denied a formal breakup announcement.

August 2019 – Julia directly addressed the controversy. In a lengthy Instagram statement, she denied cheating on Joshua Garcia or causing Gerald and Bea’s split. She boldly called out Bea for “playing the victim” and disassociated herself from their breakup, saying Gerald had already clarified that no third party was involved.

2020: Rumors heat up

• September 2020 – Julia shared an Instagram post featuring the logo of Gerald’s resort, sparking renewed speculation.

• October 2020 – A drone shot appeared to capture Gerald and Julia together, fueling rumors.

• December 2020 – Julia was seen wearing a necklace with a “G” pendant. Around the same time, Gerald admitted in interviews that he was “happy,” hinting at Julia.

2021: The big confirmation

• March 2021 – In a tell-all interview with Boy Abunda, Gerald confirmed he was in a relationship with Julia, describing her as his source of happiness. Days later, the couple was seen doing relief work for Aeta communities in Zambales. Julia later posted sweet snaps with Gerald, officially going public.

• April 2021 – The couple went on a family trip to Zambales with the Barretto clan. In Gerald’s vlog, Julia revealed her dream of starting a family within five years.

• August 2021 – Gerald declared in another Boy Abunda interview: “She’s the one, Tito Boy.” While expressing his intent to marry Julia, he acknowledged she was still young and building her career.

2022: Building a future together

• January 2022 – Julia and Gerald celebrated their first holiday season as a public couple. Gerald gifted Julia her first Rolex, seen in Marjorie Barretto’s vlog.

• May 2022 – Julia admitted she was ready to get married, saying she wasn’t scared of commitment.

• June 2022 – At a wedding, Gerald asked their friend Bianca Yanga to hand her bridal bouquet to Julia—hinting at marriage plans. Later that month, Gerald told Philstar that everything he was doing was preparation for settling down.

2023: Wedding rumors and family holidays

• September 2023 – Julia shut down rumors of a secret marriage at the Preview Ball, saying marriage should be shared only when both are ready. Gerald echoed her sentiments, telling press “darating tayo diyan.”

• December 2023 – The couple celebrated Christmas together, seen in Marjorie Barretto’s Instagram posts and Gerald’s family photos from California.

2024: Strong couple, but no rush to marry

• May 2024 – Julia reunited with Joshua Garcia for a comeback JoshLiamovie. Gerald publicly expressed support, saying he was happy for their fans.

• August 2024 – Gerald admitted Julia was “the one” but insisted they weren’t rushing into marriage. “Let her enjoy. Huwag nating madaliin,” he told reporters, praising Julia as both a fighter and a caring partner.

• September 2024 – Gerald described Julia as “The One” again, but emphasized they wanted to take their time before marriage.

2025: Cracks and the end

• June 2025 – Gerald addressed rumors of a breakup, reassuring fans that they were still “okay.”

• September 2025 – Reports surfaced that Julia had distanced herself from Gerald, with insiders saying she no longer wanted to see him.

• September 18, 2025 – Star Magic confirmed the breakup, stating that Gerald and Julia had “mutually decided to end their relationship.” Viva Artists Agency also released a statement, clarifying that speculations about the cause were “unfounded and baseless.”

Looking back

For six years, Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto weathered intense scrutiny, controversies, and countless rumors. Yet, they also shared milestones, family celebrations, and genuine moments that showed their deep bond.

Their split marks the end of one of the most scrutinized love stories in Philippine showbiz—but also highlights their mutual decision to move forward separately, with respect and gratitude for the support they received throughout their journey.