Gecosala shocks top seeds, fuels 3-title run at PPS Cotabato

KREZL Gecosala (left) holds his trophy as he shares the podium with co-Most Valuable Player titles with Arissa Macapendeg and Ayl Gonzaga. Also shown is Deputy Mayor for Christian Settlers Art Calingasan (right).Photograph courtesy of PPS
Krelz Gecosala stole the spotlight in the boys’ division while Ayl Gonzaga and Arissa Macapendeg matched his triple-title feat in the girls’ side, capping a thrilling weekend at the Cotabato City National Tennis Championships at the Cotabato City Sports Plaza.

Gecosala, a rising star from Midsayap, North Cotabato, capped off a dominant run in the 16U division with a gritty 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over top seed Julius Otoc. He then stunned another top ranked player, Abdul Hameed Balt, 6-2, 6-2, to clinch the 18U title and secure the Most Valuable Player trophy in the boys’ division of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Gecosala later partnered with Thomas Calingasan in the 18U doubles and edged out Mujahid Boloto and Sarin in a tense tiebreaker, 8-7(8), to complete his three-title romp in the weeklong event hosted by Mayor Bruce Matabalao.

Gonzaga, representing Olongapo City, also emerged as a triple champion.

She ruled the 14U singles by dispatching Justine Gumbao, 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-1, then duplicated the feat in the 16U finals with a 6-2, 6-2 repeat win over Gumbao.

She later teamed up with Maria Lucia Calingasan to dominate the 14U doubles, 8-0, over Miel Cua and Dyne Obaniana.

Gonzaga thus extended her impressive run in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala national junior circuit, a program under president/CEO Bobby Castro aimed at developing young tennis talents for future international campaigns.

Davao City’s Macapendeg also romped past top seed Aleushia Maurin, 6-1, 6-1, to win the 12U girls’ crown, then overcame Azl Kirk Gonzaga in a nail-biting 10U unisex final, 5-4(4), 2-4, 10-4. Her third title came in the 10U doubles, where she partnered with Ainjel Goloran to beat Joaquin Calingasan and Gonzaga, 8-4.

In other results, Keyan Sarip of Marawi City outclassed Kresthan Belacas, 6-3, 6-0, to win the boys’ 14U crown, while Dhea Cua from Cotabato pulled off a 6-3, 6-2 upset over No. 1 seed Sanschena Francisco in the girls’ 18U final.

