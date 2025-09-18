Gecosala shocks top seeds, fuels 3-title run at PPS Cotabato

Krelz Gecosala stole the spotlight in the boys’ division while Ayl Gonzaga and Arissa Macapendeg matched his triple-title feat in the girls’ side, capping a thrilling weekend at the Cotabato City National Tennis Championships at the Cotabato City Sports Plaza.

Gecosala, a rising star from Midsayap, North Cotabato, capped off a dominant run in the 16U division with a gritty 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over top seed Julius Otoc. He then stunned another top ranked player, Abdul Hameed Balt, 6-2, 6-2, to clinch the 18U title and secure the Most Valuable Player trophy in the boys’ division of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Gecosala later partnered with Thomas Calingasan in the 18U doubles and edged out Mujahid Boloto and Sarin in a tense tiebreaker, 8-7(8), to complete his three-title romp in the weeklong event hosted by Mayor Bruce Matabalao.

Gonzaga, representing Olongapo City, also emerged as a triple champion.

She ruled the 14U singles by dispatching Justine Gumbao, 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-1, then duplicated the feat in the 16U finals with a 6-2, 6-2 repeat win over Gumbao.

She later teamed up with Maria Lucia Calingasan to dominate the 14U doubles, 8-0, over Miel Cua and Dyne Obaniana.

Gonzaga thus extended her impressive run in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala national junior circuit, a program under president/CEO Bobby Castro aimed at developing young tennis talents for future international campaigns.

Davao City’s Macapendeg also romped past top seed Aleushia Maurin, 6-1, 6-1, to win the 12U girls’ crown, then overcame Azl Kirk Gonzaga in a nail-biting 10U unisex final, 5-4(4), 2-4, 10-4. Her third title came in the 10U doubles, where she partnered with Ainjel Goloran to beat Joaquin Calingasan and Gonzaga, 8-4.

In other results, Keyan Sarip of Marawi City outclassed Kresthan Belacas, 6-3, 6-0, to win the boys’ 14U crown, while Dhea Cua from Cotabato pulled off a 6-3, 6-2 upset over No. 1 seed Sanschena Francisco in the girls’ 18U final.