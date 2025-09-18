GDay 2025 honors Ka-Globe employees, strengthens community engagement

Globe marked this year’s GDay with a heartfelt celebration centered on one of its most important stakeholders, its employees.

Under the theme “Globe Celebrates You,” the company paid tribute to the passion, hard work, and dedication of Ka-Globe, while also turning the celebration into an opportunity to give back to communities through active partnership with cause-oriented groups.

Leaders kicked off the celebration by surprising employees with treats and tokens of appreciation. This was followed by a Thanksgiving Mass presided by Father Jerry Orbos SVD, setting a tone of gratitude for the day.

Across offices, Ka-Globes enjoyed Activities such as food booths, games, personalized GDay pins featuring each employee’s avatar, buskers and an interactive video booth.

In the weeks leading up to the big day, employees joined the G Raffle Rush, which featured daily challenges and surprise prizes like travel vouchers, staycations, and exclusive 917 items.

The GDay Shoutouts further spotlighted Ka-Globes, with teams nominating peers in categories such as Team Spirit, Hype Machine, Connector, Happy Helper and Everyday Hero, recognitions that reflected everyday acts of kindness and teamwork.

91.7 Minutes of Globe of Good

GDay also underscored Globe’s enduring commitment to community service. Employees across the country dedicated 91.7 Minutes of Service with seven partner NGOs, turning the celebration into a day of collective effort.

More than 3,000 volunteers were assigned to different activities. Some joined disaster response efforts by repacking relief and hygiene kits with ABS-CBN Foundation/Sagip-Kapamilya and Save the Children, while others worked with Ayala Foundation to prepare food packs for schoolchildren.

Education and youth-focused initiatives included assembling Kindness Boxes for primary students with World Vision and holding livelihood projects with Project Pearls and GROW Nanays.