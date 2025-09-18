Filinvest Land triumphs with triple victory at the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2025

Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) has again demonstrated its strength, clinching triple victory at the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2025, bringing home the titles of Best Developer Visayas, Best Developer Mindanao, and the Special Recognition in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Bagging the awards cement Filinvest Land’s position as one of the Philippines’ leading full-range property developers affirming its enduring mission to drive progress across regions while championing developments that uplift communities and shape local economies.

Winning Best Developer Visayas highlights decades of trailblazing growth in the region.

With FLI’s long-standing roots in Cebu which began in 1967, FLI has grown thriving towns alongside the Visayas, shaping landscapes with large-scale townships, retail hubs, and mixed-use communities.

Today, the company looks to the future with exciting new projects, such as Futura Shores in Dumaguete, Iloilo Centrale in Leganes, Iloilo and Filinvest Shoppes Cebu, designed to bring together wellness, accessibility and sustainable growth.

FLI also proudly won the Best Developer Mindanao Award for the second consecutive year.

FLI has expanded its Mindanao footprint with Futura Homes Koronadal and One Oasis in Cagayan de Oro, while pioneering master-planned condo communities through Futura Vinta in Zamboanga and Futura Bay in General Santos.

This back-to-back win reaffirms FLI’s commitment to building with resilience, purpose, and heart across Mindanao.

Equally significant is FLI’s second straight Special Recognition in CSR for its Pusong Filinvest program.