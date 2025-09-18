Filinvest Land bags triple win at property awards

Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) strengthened its position in the Philippine real estate industry after clinching three major honors at the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2025: Best Developer Visayas, Best Developer Mindanao, and the Special Recognition in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The recognition underscores FLI’s continuing expansion in key growth regions outside Metro Manila while highlighting its community-focused initiatives.

In the Visayas, FLI was cited for its decades-long presence and large-scale developments, including townships, retail hubs, and mixed-use communities. The company, which started operations in Cebu in 1967, is currently developing new projects such as Futura Shores in Dumaguete, Iloilo Centrale in Leganes, Iloilo, and Filinvest Shoppes Cebu.

The property developer also won Best Developer Mindanao for the second straight year, with ongoing residential and mixed-use projects including Futura Homes Koronadal, One Oasis in Cagayan de Oro, Futura Vinta in Zamboanga, and Futura Bay in General Santos.

FLI likewise received back-to-back recognition for CSR through its Pusong Filinvest program, which supports disaster relief, education, and livelihood initiatives nationwide.

“These awards are reflections of the communities we serve, the families who place their trust in us, and the Dream Builders of Filinvest Land who pour their heart into every project and initiative,” Filinvest Land president and CEO Tristan Las Marias said.

“They inspire us to continue Building the Filipino Dream with passion, purpose, and heart.”