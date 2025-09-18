Families can save big on Mang Inasal Fiesta Treat at SM Malls

SM Supermalls Executive Vice President for Marketing Joaquin San Agustin said the tie-up reflects the shared goal of both brands.

“We are excited to celebrate International Day of Families with Mang Inasal through this special Fiesta Treat. At SM, our goal has always been to create more meaningful moments for families, whether they gather in our malls or enjoy food at home through SM Malls Online. This collaboration brings together two trusted Filipino brands to make family bonding more fun, more accessible, and more affordable,” San Agustin said.

For one day only, customers can save up to P106 when they order through the SM Malls Online app.

The Buddy Fiesta Combo (P479 from P533) is good for two to three persons and includes two Chicken Inasal Paa or Pecho, two Pork BBQ sticks, a bilao of Java Rice, two 8-ounce Extra Creamy Halo-Halo, and two small sodas.

The Family Fiesta Combo (P899 from P1,005) serves four to six people with three Chicken Inasal Paa or Pecho, six Pork BBQ sticks, a bilao of Java Rice, four 8-ounce Extra Creamy Halo-Halo, and six small sodas.

The promo is available only on September 22 via SM Malls Online and is not valid with other discounts. Prices may vary in some areas.

Customers can download the SM Malls Online app from Google Play or the App Store to redeem the promo and access other exclusive deals.