Ex-DPWH exec Cabral not off the hook in Senate probe despite resignation

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral is not yet off the hook in the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on anomalous flood control projects despite her sudden resignation earlier this week.

The panel has formally issued a subpoena to Cabral after Senator Rodante Marcoleta raised the absence of the former DPWH official during the hearing.

“Usec. Maria Catalina Cabral was invited but I don't see her in this room,” Marcoleta remarked before he moved a motion to issue a subpoena against the Cabral.

Secretary Dizon informed the committee that he had accepted Cabral’s courtesy resignation two nights ago, adding that she had sent a message late Wednesday night indicating she had written to the committee to inform them of the resignation.

“I want to inform the body that I officially accepted the courtesy resignation of Undersecretary Cabral two nights ago. And I believe, Mr. Chairman, that I think she wrote a letter,” Dizon told the senators.

“She informed me by message late last night that she had written the committee to inform her of that, to inform the committee of her, of the acceptance of her courtesy resignation, and thus I think requested not to attend,” he added.

Dizon clarified that despite her resignation, Cabral is still obligated to appear if summoned.

“Even if she is now just a private citizen and no longer part of the DPWH, I’m sure if the committee requires her to attend, she still must attend," Dizon said.

Marcoleta stressed the need to ensure that Cabral will appear in the hearing.

“I don't think her resignation will shield her from her responsibility. There are personal questions that we need to ask her. More particularly, Mr. Chair, your own exposé, I still recall in your last privilege speech, her text message to Senator Sotto is very damning,” he said.

“I mean, it is something that we need to properly process. It is something that is probably within the heart of the system of DPWH. So kahit na mag-resign po siya, it will not matter to us. There are personal questions that we need to ask,” he added.

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairperson Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson agreed with Marcoleta’s position and entertained a formal motion.

“I move that former Usec Cabral is still invited to appear before this committee,” Marcoleta said, before quickly revising the motion to issue a subpoena instead of a simple invitation.

Senator Erwin Tulfo seconded the motion. With no objections raised, Lacson ruled. “Properly seconded. So ordered.”

The subpoena compels Cabral to appear before the committee despite her resignation.