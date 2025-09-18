Ex-DPWH engineer Henry Alcantara cited in contempt, to be detained in Senate

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Thursday, 18 September, cited former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineer Henry Alcantara in contempt for repeatedly denying any knowledge of ghost projects.

Senator Erwin Tulfo moved the motion, saying it is unbelievable that Alcanatara would not know about the ghost projects in his jurisdiction when he was the chief of the DPWH District Engineering Office in Bulacan.

"Last week pa ito. Dalawang hearing na itong nagsisinungaling. Sa mga taong nasa baba, lahat may kasalanan. Ikaw, wala. District engineer ka, hindi mo alam na may ghost project (He has been lying since last week. In two hearings. Saying his subordinates are at fault and he is innocent. You are a district engineer, don't you know that there is a ghost project?)," Tulfo said.

"Wala ka rin alam na lumobo yung budget mo? Hindi ba dumadaan sa lamesa mo yan? (You also have no idea that your budget ballooned? Don't documents pass through your desk?) I think this person is lying," he added.

For his part, Alcantara maintained that when the General Appropriations Act comes out, they just implement the project and "have no actual knowledge about ghost projects."

His reasoning, however, was dismissed by Tulfo.

"Unacceptable, and therefore I will move that we cite this person in contempt for lying," Tulfo continued.

As a result of being cited in contempt, Alcantara will be detained and turned over to the custody of the Senate and Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms. He will be detained alongside contractor Pacifico "Curlee" Discaya.