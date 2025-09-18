EastWest pushes estate planning as wealth transfer looms

EastWest Bank is steering clients toward estate planning through its event series, Legacy Unlocked: The Power of Planning for Generations, as Filipino families brace for one of the largest generational wealth transfers in history.

Held recently at Solaire Resort North and Manila Hotel, the gatherings drew top clients, entrepreneurs, and business owners from across Metro Manila to discuss succession planning and the future of family-owned enterprises.

EastWest Chief Executive Officer Jerry Ngo underscored the need to prepare for the “Great Wealth Transfer,” a global trend that will see assets passed on to Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z.

He said the bank’s role extends beyond managing financial assets, noting that “safeguarding legacies also means equipping the next generation with the knowledge and perspective to lead with confidence.”

The series featured estate planning expert Atty. Leo Cabrera, Founder of AMC Law and Chairman Emeritus of the Wealth Management Center, who outlined practical frameworks for preserving wealth, ensuring business continuity, and aligning family governance.

EastWest Branch Banking Head Ivy Uy said the bank organizes curated learning sessions to help clients navigate succession planning.

“Empowered successors are more likely to make thoughtful decisions and carry forward a legacy that continues to grow in relevance and purpose,” she explained.