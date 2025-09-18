DPWH seeks asset freeze vs. 26 contractors in anomalous flood projects

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has coordinated with several government agencies to track down and recover properties possibly linked to corruption involving public infrastructure funds.

In an ambush interview at the Senate on Thursday DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon announced they are currently working with four key agencies including the Land Registration Authority (LRA), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), and Land Transportation Office (LTO) to identify and compile a list of high-value assets and real properties connected to 26 contractors under investigation over anomalous flood projects.

Dizon said they are looking into the vehicles, yachts, aircraft, helicopters, and real estate believed to be linked to ill-gotten wealth through flood control projects.

“Kailangan din po malaman natin ito at eventually ma-freeze din po ang mga assets na ito. Kasi kailangan po nating masigurado na mababawi po, lahat po ng puwede nating bawiin sa mga nagnakaw ng pondo ng bayan eh mababawi natin (We also need to know about this, and eventually these assets need to be frozen as well. Because we need to make sure that we can recover everything we possibly can from those who stole the people's funds),” Dizon stressed, expecting to receive a consolidated list from the involved agencies in the coming days.

Once received, Dizon said the list will be submitted to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Office of the Ombudsman, and the newly formed Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which is leading the probe.

The secretary likewise stressed that these steps, such as property identification, investigation, asset freezing, and eventual legal action, will now serve as the DPWH’s standard procedures for all corruption-related cases moving forward.

“Lahat po ng mga prosesong ito, itong mga steps na ito ay gagawin natin sa lahat po ng mga kaso napa-file natin. Template na po ito na paulit-ulit nating gagawin at lahat po ng ito ay isa-submit natin sa Independent Commission for Infrastructure (We will do all of these processes, these steps to all cases we are going to file. This will be a template that we will repeat and be submitted to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure),” he said.

Dizon also emphasized that individuals using so-called “dummies” or front entities to conceal assets will not be spared.

“Kung meron po tayong mga ebidensya na magpo-point sa mga dummy nila o sa mga potensiyal na kasama nila, pati po iyon ihahabol po natin lahat yan (If we will have evidence that will point to their potential dummy, we will include that too),” he said.

Later in the afternoon, Dizon accompanied the Commission on Audit (COA) to the Office of the Ombudsman to formally file new cases against another group of individuals allegedly involved in the misuse of public funds.

Dizon said the DPWH has already submitted Mindoro files to the ICI and to the commission's special adviser, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

He hopes the DOJ and Ombudsman would fast-track the filing go the cases.

“Naniniwala po kami sa tibay ng ebidensya ng mga kasong ito… at dahil po non-bailable ang lahat ng fina-file naming kaso, eh sa loob lamang po siguro ng ilang buwan, sana po eh may makita na tayong makulong dito kahit habang dinidnig ang mga kaso sa Sandiganbayan (We believe that we have strong evidence for these cases we are filing because these are all non-bailable, maybe in just couple of months, we hope we witness someone being jailed while cases are being tried in Sandiganbayan),” Dizon said.

Among those being investigated is former DPWH Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral, whose name has surfaced during ongoing hearings in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Dizon clarified that Cabral’s resignation will not shield her from accountability.

“We will leave no stone unturned here,” he said.