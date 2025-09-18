DoubleDragon Hotel 101

Hotel101 Global has entered into definitive binding agreements to develop Hotel101 in Cambodia.

Hotel101-Phnom Penh Cambodia is set to have approx 700 rooms with 30 floors to rise in a prime 2,033 square meters commercial land at Tonle Bassac, a vibrant riverfront economic and cultural hub near the popular upscale BKK District.

Hotel101-Sihanoukville Cambodia is set to have approx 680 rooms to rise in a prime 4,623 square meters commercial land right beside the proposed international convention and exhibition center within the master-planned Bay of Lights coastal development Hotel101-Phnom Penh and Hotel101-Sihanoukville projects in Cambodia are expected to generate $109.55 Million USD (Php 6.3 Billion) in sales revenue.

Hotel101's entry to the Cambodian market to add to the current hospitality offerings that are now already operating in Cambodia which includes global hotel brands such as Hyatt, Rosewood, Raffles and Shangri-La.

Cambodia is seen as a lucrative market for Hotel101 as the country was reported to have received a total of over 6.7 Million international visitors in 2024, and is expected to further grow with the upcoming opening on September 9, 2025 of a brand new Techno International Airport (KTI) in Phnom Penh Cambodia.

Hotel101 in Cambodia is the 6th country entered by Hotel101 after Philippines, Japan, Spain, United States and Saudi Arabia and will form part of the long term goal of Hotel101 Global to build a portfolio of 50,000 operating rooms in the Philippines, as part of the overall vision of 1 million operating Hotel101 rooms worldwide spread out across 100 countries globally.

DoubleDragon happens to be one of the very few companies that has not only positioned its diversified portfolio of hard assets spread out across the Philippines, but it also happens to be one of the very few companies that has organically developed a novel asset-light concept and highly unique business model in Hotel101 (HBnB) that is exportable to other continents globally. The global expansion of Hotel101 is expected to eventually become one of the major US Dollar inflow generators to the Philippine economy.

The DoubleDragon team is committed to put in the necessary hard work, entrepreneurial grit and perseverance towards this vision and eventually aims to make Hotel101 a truly global brand operating in various jurisdictions worldwide, and eventually bring a pinch of pride and honor to our fellow Filipino countrymen.