Discaya, Alcantara cited in contempt

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Thursday cited contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) district engineer Henry Alcantara in contempt for allegedly lying in connection with the investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

The motion to cite Discaya in contempt was made by Senator Raffy Tulfo and seconded by Senator Erwin Tulfo after Discaya gave a conflicting reason for the absence of his wife, Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya, from the hearing.

Curlee said Sarah could not attend due to a heart condition, but in a letter to the committee Sarah said her absence was due to a scheduled meeting with their employees “to explain the problem the company is facing and the effect this would have on them.”

“He is very inconsistent! They are a couple, so it’s impossible they are not talking about the health condition of his wife. They are lying,” said Senator Raffy Tulfo, adding that he will present more evidence to expose the Discayas’ alleged falsehoods.

Alcantara was cited in contempt after repeatedly denying any knowledge of ghost projects in Bulacan where he was the DPWH district engineer.

“He has been lying since last week, in two hearings,” Senator Erwin Tulfo said.

“Saying his subordinates are at fault and he is innocent — you are a district engineer, didn’t you know there was a ghost project? You also had no idea your budget had ballooned? Didn’t documents pass your desk? I think this person is lying,” Tulfo said.

Alcantara insisted that district engineers merely implemented projects under the General Appropriations Act and had “no actual knowledge” of ghost projects. His explanation was dismissed by Tulfo as “unacceptable.”

Both Discaya and Alcantara will be placed in the custody of the Senate and the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms.

The flood control scandal involving billions of pesos in allegedly anomalous projects under the DPWH has resulted in changes in the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives over alleged budget insertions to fund the projects.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has formed an independent body to investigate the corruption, warning that no one — including his allies — will be spared.

Also at the hearing, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed that the Discaya couple was being evaluated for admission to the Department of Justice’s Witness Protection Program.

“We are evaluating his (Curlee’s) fitness to be under witness protection,” Remulla told reporters at the Senate, noting that Discaya had submitted a sworn statement but will face further questioning on matters relevant to possible cases.

He said that he expects to also meet with Sarah Discaya for her possible inclusion in witness protection as well.

Sacked DPWH engineer Brice Hernandez may also be assessed, though Remulla underscored that each case must be carefully weighed.

He said credible state witnesses are crucial to uncovering the collusion among the DPWH officials, contractors, and legislators in the questionable projects.

“People want justice, and we want this to be a well-thought out process where we gather the evidence properly,” he stressed.

Remulla disclosed that several other names are being considered for the program, including individuals implicated earlier in the scam.