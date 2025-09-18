DigiPlus strengthens player protection with surety bonds

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., a leading digital entertainment provider, announced a new partnership today with Philippine First Insurance Co. Inc. (PhilFirst) to launch the country’s first surety bond program for online gaming players.

This initiative, which takes effect immediately, aims to enhance player protection and financial security.

The program provides an automatic financial safeguard for eligible players on DigiPlus platforms, including BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone. The surety bond protects player balances up to P1 million per player and is provided at no additional cost to the customer.

"DigiPlus is proud to be the first in the industry to roll out this level of consumer protection," said DigiPlus chairperson Eusebio Tanco. "We are committed to putting our players first. With this surety bond, they can play confidently... knowing that their funds are safeguarded."

To be eligible for the coverage, players must be verified through the electronic Know-Your-Customer (eKYC) process, have made at least one successful deposit, and be in good standing with the platform's guidelines.

The company stated the surety bond is a part of its ongoing commitment to reliable customer service, which also includes 24/7 customer support and a network of more than 130 physical BingoPlus stores nationwide.