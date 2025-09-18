Digiplus adds surety bond for BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, GameZone players

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., operator of BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, has partnered with Philippine First Insurance Co. Inc. (PhilFirst) to roll out what the companies say is the country’s first surety bond program for online gaming players. Effective immediately, the program adds a financial backstop to eligible player wallets and balances of up to P1 million per player.

Under the scheme, coverage applies automatically to eKYC-verified (electronic know-your-customer) users who have made at least one successful deposit and remain in good standing with platform rules. The companies said no separate policy purchase is required. DigiPlus added that players who keep their eKYC information up to date and follow platform guidelines gain “more peace of mind” during play.

“DigiPlus is proud to be the first in the industry to roll out this level of consumer protection,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco. “We are committed to putting our players first. With this surety bond, they can play confidently on BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, knowing that their funds are safeguarded.”

DigiPlus said the surety bond complements existing safeguards, including 24/7 customer support and more than 130 physical BingoPlus stores that serve as trusted outlets for players. The company framed the program as part of a broader push to raise industry standards on trust and security alongside new entertainment offerings.