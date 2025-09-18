DepEd mourns killing of former Palawan legal officer

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday said it is mourning the tragic death of Atty. Joshua L. Abrina, former legal officer of DepEd Palawan, who was killed by an unidentified gunman on Wednesday night, 17 September, in Puerto Princesa City.

"We honor his service, his integrity, and his unwavering commitment to protecting learners’ rights and strengthening the Department’s legal foundations," Education Secretary Sonny Angara said in a statement.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this senseless act of violence against a member of our institution and the legal profession. Such attacks not only cause deep grief to families and colleagues but also strike at the very principles of justice and public service," Angara added.

Angara said DepEd will fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies in their investigation of the crime.

"We are resolute in our call that those responsible be held accountable and that justice be served swiftly," the DepEd chief said.

DepEd also appealed to the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines to extend their full support and expertise to ensure the swift delivery of justice.

"At the same time, we underscore the urgent need to guarantee the safety of Atty. Abrina’s family and any witnesses, so that truth may prevail without fear or intimidation," Angara said.

Abrina was shot by an unidentified assailant around 8:30 PM while he was about to enter his house at Purok Bagong Pag-asa, Barangay San Jose, Puerto Princesa City.