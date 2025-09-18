DepEd condemns legal officer’s slay

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday condemned the killing of Atty. Joshua L. Abrina, its former legal officer in Palawan, who was shot by an unidentified gunman on Wednesday night in Puerto Princesa City.

“We honor his service, his integrity, and his unwavering commitment to protecting learners’ rights and strengthening the Department’s legal foundations,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.

Angara called the killing a “senseless act of violence” that “strike[s] at the very principles of justice and public service.”

He added that DepEd will fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies and called for a swift investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

DepEd appealed to the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines to provide their full support.

“We underscore the urgent need to guarantee the safety of Atty. Abrina’s family and any witnesses, so that truth may prevail without fear or intimidation,” Angara said.

Reports disclosed that Abrina was shot around 8:30 p.m. while about to enter his home in Barangay San Jose.