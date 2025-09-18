DBP, HR chief win Asian employer branding awards

The Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has gained international acclaim for its human resources programs that emphasize employee growth and organizational development.

DBP President and Chief Executive Officer Michael de Jesus announced that the Bank received the Asia Best Employer Brand Award, while its Human Resources Management head, Senior Vice President Romeo Carandang, was honored as Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year at the recent Employer Branding Institute awards in Singapore.

“DBP is proud to accept these awards that recognize its progressive and people-centered policies for attracting, developing, and retaining talents, and which has enabled it to further pursue its development financing mandate,” de Jesus said.

The awards highlight organizations across Asia that stand out in employer branding, with winners chosen by a panel of senior industry professionals. DBP was cited for its strategies in talent management, recruitment, and staff development, alongside initiatives to strengthen the competencies of its workforce.

De Jesus added that the recognition is consistent with the Civil Service Commission’s efforts to acknowledge outstanding public sector employees who contribute to better government service delivery.

“These awards, which come at an opportune time with the forthcoming celebration of the 125th Philippine Civil Service Anniversary, also affirm that our people are DBP’s greatest strength and instrumental to DBP delivering sustained value to its stakeholders,” he emphasized.