Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Friday (19 September 2025)
RAT

Love: If you want to fix a misunderstanding, take the first step.

Health: Make it a habit to take a warm bath at night to relax your body.

Career: An opportunity will come if you are willing to listen to someone younger.

Wealth: A refund or payment you have long been waiting for may arrive.

Luck Guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place a small money plant on your desk to attract more ideas and income.

OX

Love: Do not let pride rule you, especially if you hurt someone unintentionally.

Health: Avoid instant food, cook something nutritious.

Career: You will meet a mentor figure and be open to guidance.

Wealth: A good day to discuss joint savings or family budget.

Luck Guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 7

Advice: Place a gold coin plate at the center of your home for collective abundance.

TIGER

Love: This could be the one, if you have not yet confessed your feelings, now is the time

Health: Eat food rich in fiber, it is good for your stomach.

Career: You need to catch up with a deadline, prioritize it. There may be misunderstandings with a colleague

Wealth: Avoid unplanned expenses

Luck Guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Place a white quartz under your pillow for clear decisionmaking.

RABBIT
Love: Do not delay what you need to explain; honesty builds trust.

Health: A good day to drink detox tea or fresh juice.

Career: Choose to be quiet, observant, and professional. Do not easily believe in hearsay.

Wealth: You may receive an extra discount or a free item with a purchase.

Luck Guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Light a blue candle on your altar every Friday for emotional release.

DRAGON
Love: There is something you need to listen to; it may be the key to peace in your heart.

Health: Keep your bed and pillows clean for better sleep.

Career: Work flow is good; take advantage of it.

Wealth: Good news about the investment you are waiting for.

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 9

Advice: If you feel you are the topic of gossip, place obsidian or black tourmaline in your workspace.

SNAKE

Love: Being true to your feelings will bring good results.

Health: Place a Wu Lou or fertility crystal such as Moonstone or Rose Quartz in the room for added protection and reproductive wellness.

Career: You will receive a project that is challenging but exciting.

Wealth: A sudden side hustle will help with your monthly budget.

Lucky Guide

Direction: Southeast

Lucky Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Place a bowl with yellow rice grains in the kitchen for luck.

HORSE

Love: Someone will catch your heart, and one message can bring back the spark.

Health: Be alert when driving this month. Avoid driving when tired or emotional.

Career: There will be an extra task; do not refuse, it comes with a bonus.

Wealth: Expect a small win in a contest, raffle, or surprise tip.

Luck Guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 8

Advice: Hang a silver bell on the entrance door for protection and charm.

GOAT

Love: A simple question like “Have you eaten?” means a lot if it comes from the heart.

Health: Do not skip meals, especially breakfast.

Career: You will meet a new teammate who will be reliable.

Wealth: A good day to sell products online.

Luck Guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 5

Advice: Place a Feng Shui coin or amulet in your vehicle as protection against accidents.

MONKEY

Love: There may be a little jealousy, but it will be resolved with affection.

Health: Avoid lack of sleep and too much screen time.

Career: You may be assigned to a task outside your expertise; try it anyway.

Wealth: Income may come from a talent you did not expect.

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 4

Advice: Place a gray pouch with salt under your bed to protect against financial fatigue.

ROOSTER

Love: Sometimes it is just timing; now is the right moment to reach out.

Health: Drink hot tea after meals.

Career: A chance to show leadership, use it wisely.

Wealth: You may receive a gift or pasalubong you did not expect.

Luck Guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Avoid rash decisions, especially on long drives.

DOG

Love: An old flame may reach out again, decide whether to close or reopen that chapter.

Health: Avoid the cold if you are dealing with rheumatism or muscle pain.

Career: Someone will come to you for advice, be honest but gentle.

Wealth: You will have “market luck” today, saving money yet buying everything you need.

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Light a red candle every night to attract good luck in business.

PIG

Love: Despite everything, there is someone who is always there for you, value that person.

Health: Use essential oils in your bath or diffuser for a calm mood.

Career: Your boss has noticed your work, good job.

Wealth: A good day to save or top up your savings goal.

Luck Guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 9

Advice: Place a purple crystal on your altar for an abundance of blessings and guidance.

