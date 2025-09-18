Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: If you want to fix a misunderstanding, take the first step.
Health: Make it a habit to take a warm bath at night to relax your body.
Career: An opportunity will come if you are willing to listen to someone younger.
Wealth: A refund or payment you have long been waiting for may arrive.
Luck Guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Place a small money plant on your desk to attract more ideas and income.
OX
Love: Do not let pride rule you, especially if you hurt someone unintentionally.
Health: Avoid instant food, cook something nutritious.
Career: You will meet a mentor figure and be open to guidance.
Wealth: A good day to discuss joint savings or family budget.
Luck Guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 7
Advice: Place a gold coin plate at the center of your home for collective abundance.
TIGER
Love: This could be the one, if you have not yet confessed your feelings, now is the time
Health: Eat food rich in fiber, it is good for your stomach.
Career: You need to catch up with a deadline, prioritize it. There may be misunderstandings with a colleague
Wealth: Avoid unplanned expenses
Luck Guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Place a white quartz under your pillow for clear decisionmaking.
RABBIT
Love: Do not delay what you need to explain; honesty builds trust.
Health: A good day to drink detox tea or fresh juice.
Career: Choose to be quiet, observant, and professional. Do not easily believe in hearsay.
Wealth: You may receive an extra discount or a free item with a purchase.
Luck Guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Light a blue candle on your altar every Friday for emotional release.
DRAGON
Love: There is something you need to listen to; it may be the key to peace in your heart.
Health: Keep your bed and pillows clean for better sleep.
Career: Work flow is good; take advantage of it.
Wealth: Good news about the investment you are waiting for.
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 9
Advice: If you feel you are the topic of gossip, place obsidian or black tourmaline in your workspace.
SNAKE
Love: Being true to your feelings will bring good results.
Health: Place a Wu Lou or fertility crystal such as Moonstone or Rose Quartz in the room for added protection and reproductive wellness.
Career: You will receive a project that is challenging but exciting.
Wealth: A sudden side hustle will help with your monthly budget.
Lucky Guide
Direction: Southeast
Lucky Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 3
Advice: Place a bowl with yellow rice grains in the kitchen for luck.
HORSE
Love: Someone will catch your heart, and one message can bring back the spark.
Health: Be alert when driving this month. Avoid driving when tired or emotional.
Career: There will be an extra task; do not refuse, it comes with a bonus.
Wealth: Expect a small win in a contest, raffle, or surprise tip.
Luck Guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 8
Advice: Hang a silver bell on the entrance door for protection and charm.
GOAT
Love: A simple question like “Have you eaten?” means a lot if it comes from the heart.
Health: Do not skip meals, especially breakfast.
Career: You will meet a new teammate who will be reliable.
Wealth: A good day to sell products online.
Luck Guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 5
Advice: Place a Feng Shui coin or amulet in your vehicle as protection against accidents.
MONKEY
Love: There may be a little jealousy, but it will be resolved with affection.
Health: Avoid lack of sleep and too much screen time.
Career: You may be assigned to a task outside your expertise; try it anyway.
Wealth: Income may come from a talent you did not expect.
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 4
Advice: Place a gray pouch with salt under your bed to protect against financial fatigue.
ROOSTER
Love: Sometimes it is just timing; now is the right moment to reach out.
Health: Drink hot tea after meals.
Career: A chance to show leadership, use it wisely.
Wealth: You may receive a gift or pasalubong you did not expect.
Luck Guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Avoid rash decisions, especially on long drives.
DOG
Love: An old flame may reach out again, decide whether to close or reopen that chapter.
Health: Avoid the cold if you are dealing with rheumatism or muscle pain.
Career: Someone will come to you for advice, be honest but gentle.
Wealth: You will have “market luck” today, saving money yet buying everything you need.
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Light a red candle every night to attract good luck in business.
PIG
Love: Despite everything, there is someone who is always there for you, value that person.
Health: Use essential oils in your bath or diffuser for a calm mood.
Career: Your boss has noticed your work, good job.
Wealth: A good day to save or top up your savings goal.
Luck Guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 9
Advice: Place a purple crystal on your altar for an abundance of blessings and guidance.