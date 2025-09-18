Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: If you want to fix a misunderstanding, take the first step.

Health: Make it a habit to take a warm bath at night to relax your body.

Career: An opportunity will come if you are willing to listen to someone younger.

Wealth: A refund or payment you have long been waiting for may arrive.

Luck Guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place a small money plant on your desk to attract more ideas and income.