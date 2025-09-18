DA orders full audit of FMR amid P40-B funding gap

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has ordered a full audit of farm-to-market road (FMR) projects built since 2021, raising accountability concerns as the government struggles to fund its ambitious infrastructure program for agriculture.

While the DA identifies and validates the need for FMRs, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) handles their commissioning and construction.

Tiu Laurel said the audit seeks to ensure transparency and quality in the projects, stressing that “these roads are meant to connect production areas to markets.”

Lapses in implementation

He warned that lapses in implementation could turn taxpayer-funded infrastructure into “farm-to-pocket projects” instead of critical market linkages for farmers.

The government’s roadmap targets 131,000 kilometers of FMRs nationwide. As of July, around 70,000 kilometers had been completed, leaving about 61,000 kilometers pending or under validation.

Funding a stumbling block

Funding remains a stumbling block. For 2026, the DA earmarked only P16 billion for FMRs — well below the P56 billion worth of pending requests carried over from 2025.

To maximize limited resources, Tiu Laurel is pushing for narrower roadways — three meters instead of five — with intermittent shoulders, a redesign he says could cut costs and accelerate completion.

FMR projects priority list

During the DA’s 2026 budget hearing at the House of Representatives, he also urged lawmakers to pass legislation that would establish a priority list for FMR projects, to be reviewed every three years, moving away from arbitrary selection based on parochial concerns.

The audit is expected to be completed before year-end. For Tiu Laurel, the message is clear: road projects must deliver tangible market access for farmers, with no shortcuts and no excuses.