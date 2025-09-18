Championship or bust for Growling Tigers

It’s going to be championship or bust as University of Santo Tomas (UST) competes in the men’s basketball tournament of Season 88 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) starting this weekend.

Growling Tigers skipper Nic Cabañero said they are determined to win their first title in 19 years to mark the school’s hosting of the brand-new season that will open on Friday night with a festive celebration inside its campus along España Boulevard in Manila.

The Tigers will open their campaign against reigning champion University of the Philippines (UP) on Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Cabañero said winning the title will create a lasting legacy and make their hosting truly special.

“The legacy we want to leave here is winning the championship and bring the crown back to España,” said Cabañero, who was part of the team that bowed to the Fighting Maroons in the Final Four in Season 87.

“We learned a lot from the Final Four last season. Let’s see if we will be able to bounce back.”

Although UP, Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University maintained their strength, UST has a roster that is capable of pulling off a surprise.

Kyle Paranada is expected to help Cabañero carry the scoring load while former UAAP juniors Most Valuable Player Collins Akowe will man the shaded lanes.

Charles Bucsit, Carl Manding and Koji Buenaflor — the core of the Tigers Cubs squad that won the UAAP crown last season — are also expected to make their presence felt as they make their debut in the seniors ranks.

Of course, veteran playmaker Forthsky Padrigao will still be there to provide leadership and stability on the floor. He, however, will sit out their opening match against the Fighting Maroons to serve a one-game suspension after drawing two unsportsmanlike fouls last season.

To sharpen their skills and chemistry, the Tigers had a training camp in South Korea, where they faced Korean Basketball League squads and other university teams.

Cabañero said anything less than the title will be a failure.

“We know all the teams are aiming for the title. We won’t stop, we’ll just do our best and just go hard,” said Cabañero, the team’s leading scorer with an average of 16.27 points last season.