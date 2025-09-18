Celebrate self-love: A gathering for beauty lovers

The Robinsons Department Store’s BeYOUty Fest 2025 is a brilliant reminder that self-love is the foundation of beauty in a society that frequently dictates how we should feel, act and look.

This inspiring event, which takes place until 30 September, encourages you to value your uniqueness, take care of your self-care routines and find the kind of beauty that comes from being who you are without apology.

BeYOUty Fest is a movement, not just a sale. Finding a skincare routine that feels like a hug, a lipstick hue that makes you feel tough and a highlighter that gleams as brightly as your confidence are all important. Enjoy up to 50 percent discount on a selection of beauty products, allowing you to experiment with goods that best suit your individual shine.

Get P200 off every Friday when you spend at least P1,500 in the Beauty Section with “FriDeals.” Additionally, you can stress-free invest in your self-care by shopping now and paying later with zero percent payment plans for purchases P3,000 and higher.

Until 19 September, head to the Robinsons Manila Midtown Atrium for the heart of BeYOUty Fest. Join fellow beauty lovers in a vibrant gathering filled with interactive activities, exclusive brand offers and exciting freebies.

Then, from 22 to 30 September, the BeYOUty Tour hits the road, bringing the beauty caravan to campuses and Bridgetowne, Quezon City. Whether you are a student, a budding makeup artist or simply someone who loves a good serum, this tour brings your favorite brands closer than ever.

BeYOUty Fest honors the strength of self-love. It all comes down to selecting goods that give you a sense of being heard, noticed and honored. Discover blush-highlighter combinations that enhance your natural features, try out striking eyeshadow looks, and get expert advice on how to match your foundation.

This month-long celebration is your opportunity to express yourself, whether you are just beginning your beauty journey or perfecting your personal style. Additionally, it offers an opportunity to meet with family, friends and other beauty enthusiasts. Discuss advice, trade favorites and enjoy the excitement of learning new self-care techniques. Because beauty is about your feelings, your expressions and self-love, not simply how you look.