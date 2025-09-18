Cebu solons back new Speaker

All 11 representatives from Cebu voted in favor of the new House Speaker, Representative Faustino “Bojie” Dy III of Isabela, following the resignation of former Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Dy was elected with a total of 253 votes.

Cebu City Representatives Rachel Marguerite Del Mar and Eduardo Rama, along with Mandaue City Rep. Emmarie Ouano-Dizon and Lapu-Lapu City Rep. Junard Chan, all voted for Dy.

The seven representatives from Cebu province also supported the new speaker: Rhea Gullas, Edsel Galeos, Karen Garcia, Sun Shimura, Duke Frasco, Daphne Lagon and Patricia Calderon.

Additionally, the two Cebuano party-list representatives, Sonny Lagon of Ako Bisaya and Raymond Mendoza of the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, voted for Dy.