Bong Go to MIMAROPA VMs: Bring government services closer to people

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go joined the Vice Mayors’ League of the Philippines (VMLP) Region IV-B MIMAROPA Chapter Regional Assembly and Election of Officers on September 16 at the Century Park Hotel in Manila, where he underscored the critical role of vice mayors in strengthening local governance.

“Congratulations po sa lahat ng nanalo... Sa apat po na probinsya ng MIMAROPA, adopted son po ako ilan sa mga lugar ninyo kaya ituring niyo lang po ako na parang kapatid. Huwag po kayo magpasalamat sa akin, ako po ang dapat na magpasalamat sa inyo at binigyan nyo ako ng oportunidad na makapagserbisyo sa kapwa natin Pilipino. Hindi po ako pulitiko na basta-basta mangangako, gagawin ko lang po ang trabaho ko at magseserbisyo ako sa abot ng aking makakaya,” Go said in his keynote address.

Calling vice mayors “superstars in their own right,” Go urged them to go beyond legislation by ensuring that government services reach the grassroots. “Pareho po ang trabaho natin—tayo ay mga mambabatas. Ngunit hindi natin dapat limitahan ang ating sarili sa paggawa lang ng batas. Dapat nating ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayan,” he added.

Go reaffirmed his legislative priorities, highlighting Senate Bill No. 197, or the Magna Carta for Barangays, which grants barangay officials benefits similar to government employees, and the proposed Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers (BHWs), institutionalizing compensation for health volunteers. He also pushed for Senate Bill No. 1289, which seeks to establish the MIMAROPA Regional Hospital in Oriental Mindoro.

As vice chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go cited his healthcare initiatives, including the Malasakit Centers, now numbering 167 nationwide and serving over 17 million Filipinos, the construction of more than 700 Super Health Centers, and the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which establishes specialty care units within existing Department of Health hospitals.

“Magkasama po tayo sa pagseserbisyo sa ating mga kababayan. Kung ano mang kabutihan o tulong na maaari nating gawin, gawin na po natin. Ako po ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, at patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil naniniwala po ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go said.

Go’s Malasakit Team also distributed tokens to participants. He later attended the VMLP CALABARZON IV-A Chapter Regional Assembly.